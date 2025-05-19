Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division's (NAWCTSD) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jerin "Tim" James relinquished command to Capt. Robert Betts in Orlando Fla., May 15, 2025. NAWCTSD develops cutting-edge training solutions for our warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Brian Grison)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 05:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963235
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-UN530-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111006699
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 NAWCTSD Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll Package, by Brian Grison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.