    2025 NAWCTSD Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll Package

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Brian Grison 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division's (NAWCTSD) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jerin "Tim" James relinquished command to Capt. Robert Betts in Orlando Fla., May 15, 2025. NAWCTSD develops cutting-edge training solutions for our warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Brian Grison)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 05:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Training
    navair
    Aviation training
    NAWCAD
    NAWCTSD

