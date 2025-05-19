Sgt. Tristan Ramirez, a combat medic with the 7215th Medical Support Unit out of Saint Louis, Missouri, talks about his favorite part of participating in Swift Response 2025 at Vepriai, Lithuania, May 17, 2025.
U.S. units participating include the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment. NATO Role 2 Enhanced medical teams and Lithuanian Armed Forces medics conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills, building interoperability and combat medical readiness across the Alliance.
DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 to June 24, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, and Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963230
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-BA877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111006692
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|VEPRIAI ROCKET BASE, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I'M A DEFENDER Video - Sgt. Tristan Ramirez, by SGT Caitlinn Belcher, SGT Kalypso Braynen and SFC Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
