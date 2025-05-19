Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I'M A DEFENDER Video - Sgt. Tristan Ramirez

    VEPRIAI ROCKET BASE, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, Sgt. Kalypso Braynen and Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Tristan Ramirez, a combat medic with the 7215th Medical Support Unit out of Saint Louis, Missouri, talks about his favorite part of participating in Swift Response 2025 at Vepriai, Lithuania, May 17, 2025.

    U.S. units participating include the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment. NATO Role 2 Enhanced medical teams and Lithuanian Armed Forces medics conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills, building interoperability and combat medical readiness across the Alliance.

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 to June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, and Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963230
    VIRIN: 250520-A-BA877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006692
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: VEPRIAI ROCKET BASE, LT

