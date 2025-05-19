B-Roll: Attack Company Paratroopers Conduct CBRN and Urban Warfare Training During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site in Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 19, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The training enhances readiness in contaminated environments while sharpening small-unit tactics, decision-making, and mission execution in dense urban terrain.



Swift Response 2025 is part of the U.S. Army’s DEFENDER 25 series, a large-scale multinational exercise that reinforces NATO interoperability, readiness, and deterrence through joint forcible entry operations and multi-domain integration.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, postured to deploy on short notice in support of NATO and U.S. European Command objectives.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)