    B-Roll: Attack Company Paratroopers Conduct CBRN and Urban Warfare Training During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site in Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 19, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The training enhances readiness in contaminated environments while sharpening small-unit tactics, decision-making, and mission execution in dense urban terrain.

    Swift Response 2025 is part of the U.S. Army’s DEFENDER 25 series, a large-scale multinational exercise that reinforces NATO interoperability, readiness, and deterrence through joint forcible entry operations and multi-domain integration.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, postured to deploy on short notice in support of NATO and U.S. European Command objectives.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 03:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963223
    VIRIN: 250519-A-XY121-2533
    Filename: DOD_111006629
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Attack Company Paratroopers Conduct CBRN and Urban Warfare Training During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe

