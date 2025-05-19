The unveiling of new colors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963221" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, Battalion Commander, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, shares the pride he feels in his battalion at the ceremony for the unveiling of their battalion colors, March 26, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. Having been activated in 2021 at Allen Field on Clay Kaserne, 2nd MDEB is now the second battalion under 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force to have received their colors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deziree Keay and Sgt. Purcey Benjamin)