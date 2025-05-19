The unveiling of new colors

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, Battalion Commander, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, shares the pride he feels in his battalion at the ceremony for the unveiling of their battalion colors, March 26, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. Having been activated in 2021 at Allen Field on Clay Kaserne, 2nd MDEB is now the second battalion under 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force to have received their colors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deziree Keay and Sgt. Purcey Benjamin)
