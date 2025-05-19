Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The unveiling of new colors

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey and Sgt. Deziree Keay

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, Battalion Commander, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, shares the pride he feels in his battalion at the ceremony for the unveiling of their battalion colors, March 26, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. Having been activated in 2021 at Allen Field on Clay Kaserne, 2nd MDEB is now the second battalion under 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force to have received their colors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deziree Keay and Sgt. Purcey Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 963221
    VIRIN: 032625-A-UP588-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006619
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

