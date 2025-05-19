Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade Employs Self-Built FPV Drones to Strike Simulated Enemy Targets During Swift Response 2025

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade operated and detonated live First Person View (FPV) drones against a simulated dismounted enemy and an SUV-sized autonomous target at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, during Swift Response 2025, May 18, 2025. The FPV drone—built and configured in-house by paratroopers—demonstrates low-cost lethality and precision effects in complex terrain, expanding the brigade’s ability to integrate emerging technologies into maneuver warfare.

    Swift Response is part of the U.S. Army’s DEFENDER 25 series, a large-scale training exercise conducted from May 11 to June 24, 2025, across 13 European countries with 29 Allied and partner nations. The exercise reinforces NATO interoperability, readiness, and deterrence through joint forcible entry operations, long-range fires, and multi-domain integration.

    As the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed Airborne Brigade in Europe, the 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the Contingency Response Force for U.S. European Command, postured to deploy on short notice to defend NATO’s eastern flank.

    (U.S. Army SKYDIO drone video footage by Sgt. Tristan Youngberg)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963218
    VIRIN: 250519-A-XY121-6127
    Filename: DOD_111006582
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    This work, B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade Employs Self-Built FPV Drones to Strike Simulated Enemy Targets During Swift Response 2025, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

