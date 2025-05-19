Dragoon Week 2025 Weightlifting Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, competed in a weightlifting competition as part of Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. The event, which included deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, aimed to boost morale, welfare, and readiness while also celebrating the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor)



00:00:10:00 - 00:02:41:00 Soldiers Squat

00:2:41:00- 00:4:43:04 - Soldiers Bench Press

00:4:43:00 - 00:7:19:17 - Soldiers Deadlift

00:7:19:17 - 00:8:45:06 -Cut Aways

00:8:50:04- 00:10:42:14- 1st Lt. Uriah Armstrong, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Discusses the importance of physical readiness after winning the weightlifting comp during Dragoon Week 2025.