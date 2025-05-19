Dragoon Week 2025 Weightlifting Competition

U.S Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, competed in a weightlifting competition as part of Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. The event, which included deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, aimed to boost morale, welfare, and readiness while also celebrating the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor)
00:00:10:00 - 00:02:41:00 Soldiers Squat
00:2:41:00- 00:4:43:04 - Soldiers Bench Press
00:4:43:00 - 00:7:19:17 - Soldiers Deadlift
00:7:19:17 - 00:8:45:06 -Cut Aways
00:8:50:04- 00:10:42:14- 1st Lt. Uriah Armstrong, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Discusses the importance of physical readiness after winning the weightlifting comp during Dragoon Week 2025.
