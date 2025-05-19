Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base hosted their annual Friendship Festival on May 17th and 18th on Yokota Air Base. This festival invites the local Japanese community to come on base to enjoy music, food, and aircraft displays that symbolize the relationship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)