    Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival 2025

    JAPAN

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted their annual Friendship Festival on May 17th and 18th on Yokota Air Base. This festival invites the local Japanese community to come on base to enjoy music, food, and aircraft displays that symbolize the relationship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 02:11
    Location: JP

    Yokota AB
    YOKOT AIR BASE
    Friendship Festival 2025

