8th Fighter Wing participates in Freedom Flag 25-1

Recently, the Wolfpack participated in exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 alongside the Republic of Korea Air Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21 to May 2, 2025. Freedom Flag 25-1 scenarios provide critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high-pressure conditions alongside ROKAF counterparts, honing the skills required for peak bilateral performance in both peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)
