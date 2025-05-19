Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing participates in Freedom Flag 25-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, the Wolfpack participated in exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 alongside the Republic of Korea Air Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21 to May 2, 2025. Freedom Flag 25-1 scenarios provide critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high-pressure conditions alongside ROKAF counterparts, honing the skills required for peak bilateral performance in both peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Freedom Flag 25-1

