Munitions Flight: Arming the Mission

Recently, a member assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group munitions flight discuss the importance of the flight's mission in enabling the warfighting mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2025. The munitions flight is a specialized unit responsible for the handling, storage, and maintenance of all non-nuclear munitions used by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)