    Munitions Flight: Arming the Mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, a member assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group munitions flight discuss the importance of the flight's mission in enabling the warfighting mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2025. The munitions flight is a specialized unit responsible for the handling, storage, and maintenance of all non-nuclear munitions used by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 00:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963210
    VIRIN: 250505-F-DJ879-1002
    Filename: DOD_111006396
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    munitions flight

