Recently, members of U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Air Control Squadron, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief their capabilities to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event in support of Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. The Freedom Flag series will continue to evolve to prepare combat training scenarios for dynamic threats by sharpening decision-making, mission execution and rapid response, particularly in precision operations across air, ground and space domains, at locations dispersed across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 00:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963208
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111006353
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MACS-4 Intergrates, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.