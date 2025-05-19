MACS-4 Intergrates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recently, members of U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Air Control Squadron, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief their capabilities to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event in support of Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. The Freedom Flag series will continue to evolve to prepare combat training scenarios for dynamic threats by sharpening decision-making, mission execution and rapid response, particularly in precision operations across air, ground and space domains, at locations dispersed across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)