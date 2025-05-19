Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACS-4 Intergrates

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, members of U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Air Control Squadron, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, brief their capabilities to members of the Republic of Korea Air Force during a partner nation integration training event in support of Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2025. The Freedom Flag series will continue to evolve to prepare combat training scenarios for dynamic threats by sharpening decision-making, mission execution and rapid response, particularly in precision operations across air, ground and space domains, at locations dispersed across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 00:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963208
    VIRIN: 250502-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006353
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    MACS-4
    AFN Kunsan
    Freedom Flag 25-1

