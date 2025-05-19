Balikatan 25: 129th Rescue Wing Supports BK25

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, participate in Exercise Balikatan ’25, Cebu City, Philippines, Apr. 15, 2025 - May 15, 2025.
The 129th Rescue Wing demonstrated it's various mission capabilities and interoperability throughout the exercise, including long-range over-water missions, air refueling, aeromedical evacuations, air drops, air lifts, and combat search and rescue, totaling in over 112 flight hours, 46 sorties, and transporting 84k pounds of cargo throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.
Balikatan, translates to “shoulder to shoulder”, is a longstanding annual exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)
