    Balikatan 25: 129th Rescue Wing Supports BK25

    CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, participate in Exercise Balikatan ’25, Cebu City, Philippines, Apr. 15, 2025 - May 15, 2025.  
     
    The 129th Rescue Wing demonstrated it's various mission capabilities and interoperability throughout the exercise, including long-range over-water missions, air refueling, aeromedical evacuations, air drops, air lifts, and combat search and rescue, totaling in over 112 flight hours, 46 sorties, and transporting 84k pounds of cargo throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. 
     
    Balikatan, translates to “shoulder to shoulder”, is a longstanding annual exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 23:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963207
    VIRIN: 250515-Z-KL412-1000
    Filename: DOD_111006346
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CEBU CITY, PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: 129th Rescue Wing Supports BK25, by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    129th Rescue Wing
    CAANG
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

