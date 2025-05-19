Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus talks National Guard mission triad at Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, talks about the Guard's mission triad of supporting the warfight, defending and responding in the homeland, and building partnerships, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 20:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963198
    VIRIN: 250516-A-VX744-2005
    Filename: DOD_111006191
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    homeland
    CNGB
    partnerships
    National Guard
    warfight
    Steve Nordhaus

