    Coast Guard Station Cortez NSBW Day 3 PSA (Music)

    CORTEZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Auxiliarist, Chris Juall, gives tips on filing a float plan for National Safe Boating Week at Coast Guard Station Cortez, Florida, May 19, 2025. National Safe Boating Week 2025 takes place from May 17-23. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez & Auxiliarist Chris Juall)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 18:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963189
    VIRIN: 240519-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006002
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CORTEZ, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USCG; SAR; National Safe Boating Week

