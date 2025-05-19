U.S. Marines from MARFORSOUTH run through full mission profile drills with partner nation Guatemalan military at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963187
|VIRIN:
|250518-M-AD648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111005918
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MARFORSOUTH Marines lead full mission profile rehearsals, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
