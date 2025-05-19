Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORSOUTH Marines lead full mission profile rehearsals

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marines from MARFORSOUTH run through full mission profile drills with partner nation Guatemalan military at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963187
    VIRIN: 250518-M-AD648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005918
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORSOUTH Marines lead full mission profile rehearsals, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORSOUTH
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

