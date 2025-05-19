Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Drive Distracted PSA on Keesler Air Force Base

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Thueson 

    81st Training Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing learns the consequences of unsafe driving on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2025. Airmen are responsible for ensuring their own safety and the safety of others while on the road. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Thueson)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963170
    VIRIN: 250418-F-MF651-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005595
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't Drive Distracted PSA on Keesler Air Force Base, by A1C Kaleb Thueson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    Keesler AFB
    81st Training Wing
    A1C Kaleb Thueson

