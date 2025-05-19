Don't Drive Distracted PSA on Keesler Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963170" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing learns the consequences of unsafe driving on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 18, 2025. Airmen are responsible for ensuring their own safety and the safety of others while on the road. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Thueson)