USS New York Departs for Fleet Week 2025

250519-N-YU102-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2025)- USS New York (LPD 21) departs Naval Station Norfolk to attend Fleet Week New York 2025, May 19. Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, insuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States nation interest. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)