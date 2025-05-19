Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Departs for Fleet Week 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Wilson 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    250519-N-YU102-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 19, 2025)- USS New York (LPD 21) departs Naval Station Norfolk to attend Fleet Week New York 2025, May 19. Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, insuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States nation interest. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963168
    VIRIN: 250519-N-YU102-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005570
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

