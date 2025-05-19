Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Crucible (B-Roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months, overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963160
    VIRIN: 240502-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005525
    Length: 00:09:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    crucible, recruit training, drill instructor, page field, readiness, 2RTBN

