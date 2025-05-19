Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months, overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963160
|VIRIN:
|240502-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111005525
|Length:
|00:09:29
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Crucible (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
