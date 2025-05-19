Transforming TBI Detection

Experts from the National Museum of Health and Medicine and the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence participate in a brain injury awareness Science Café, discussing the latest advancements in TBI diagnostic devices and their impact on clinical decision-making. Topics in the speaker series include FDA-cleared diagnostic tools, military-specific considerations, and future innovations in TBI care.
