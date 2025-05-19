Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Water Survival (B-Roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, go through Marine Corps Water Survival training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 19, 2024. After some practice time, recruits are tested on their ability to jump into deep water, tread water, float, transport gear and to shed their gear underwater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

