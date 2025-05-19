Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Return From Diego Garcia

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-2 Spirits return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 10, 2025. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2 aircraft serve as part of the U.S. Air Force's conventional and strategic combat force with the capability to project U.S. airpower anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963154
    VIRIN: 250510-F-PQ421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005492
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Stealth Bomber
    509th Bomb Wing
    landing aircraft
    B-2 Spirit

