B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Return From Diego Garcia

B-2 Spirits return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 10, 2025. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2 aircraft serve as part of the U.S. Air Force's conventional and strategic combat force with the capability to project U.S. airpower anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)