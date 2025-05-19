B-2 Spirits return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 10, 2025. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2 aircraft serve as part of the U.S. Air Force's conventional and strategic combat force with the capability to project U.S. airpower anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963154
|VIRIN:
|250510-F-PQ421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111005492
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Return From Diego Garcia, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.