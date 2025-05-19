U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Beach, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division speaks on his unit’s participation in Defender Europe and Swift Response in Setermoen, Norway, May 16, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963145
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-PK258-7088
|Filename:
|DOD_111005467
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Christopher Beach of 2-505th Parachute Regt., 3rd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. on Swift Response 25-Norway, by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.