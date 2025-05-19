INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Christopher Beach of 2-505th Parachute Regt., 3rd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. on Swift Response 25-Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Beach, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division speaks on his unit’s participation in Defender Europe and Swift Response in Setermoen, Norway, May 16, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.