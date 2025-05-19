Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Christopher Beach of 2-505th Parachute Regt., 3rd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. on Swift Response 25-Norway

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Beach, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division speaks on his unit’s participation in Defender Europe and Swift Response in Setermoen, Norway, May 16, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:11
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    paratroopers
    82nd ABN Div
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

