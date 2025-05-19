National Safe Boating Week - Pay Attention

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Colbey Fox, a boatswain mate at Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, discusses the importance of operator inattention during National Safe Boating Week in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 14:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963142
|VIRIN:
|250516-G-GB631-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111005435
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.