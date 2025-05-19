Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 TFSC Overview

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    This presentation highlights the services offered by the Total Force Service Center (TFSC) for members of the Regular Air Force, Space Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Civil Service, and Veterans.

    If you have a personnel or pay-related questions, you can contact the TFSC at 1-800-525-0102.

    If you have a Common Access Card (CAC) and an active myFSS profile, you can also submit an “Ask a Question” inquiry through myFSS at:

    https://link.edgepilot.com/s/83cf2f2e/Rjyglbp5oE_6xf8cOGzXsg?u=https://myfss.us.af.mil/

    No matter where you are in the world, the TFSC is available 24/7/361 to support you.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:53
    Location: US

    total force service center
    TFSC
    AFPC
    Total Force Service Center Headquarters AFPC

