2025 TFSC Overview

This presentation highlights the services offered by the Total Force Service Center (TFSC) for members of the Regular Air Force, Space Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Civil Service, and Veterans.



If you have a personnel or pay-related questions, you can contact the TFSC at 1-800-525-0102.



If you have a Common Access Card (CAC) and an active myFSS profile, you can also submit an “Ask a Question” inquiry through myFSS at:



https://link.edgepilot.com/s/83cf2f2e/Rjyglbp5oE_6xf8cOGzXsg?u=https://myfss.us.af.mil/



No matter where you are in the world, the TFSC is available 24/7/361 to support you.