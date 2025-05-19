Runners from near and far charge up Hospital Hill during the Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2025. The Historic Half is a 13.1 – mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 stores and several historic sites. The race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963135
|VIRIN:
|250518-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111005307
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Marine Corps Historic Half: Hospital Hill B-Roll, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
