Green Ribbon Program: Oak Harbor Naval Health Clinic

**OAK HARBOR, Wash. —** Sailors at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor are speaking out about their involvement in the Green Ribbon Program, a suicide prevention initiative aimed at fostering connection, resilience and early intervention among service members. The program, which operates aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, encourages Sailors to support one another by recognizing signs of distress and promoting help-seeking behaviors. Participants say the program has helped build a stronger sense of community and provided tools to navigate personal and professional challenges.