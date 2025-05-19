Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Ribbon Program: Oak Harbor Naval Health Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    **OAK HARBOR, Wash. —** Sailors at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor are speaking out about their involvement in the Green Ribbon Program, a suicide prevention initiative aimed at fostering connection, resilience and early intervention among service members. The program, which operates aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, encourages Sailors to support one another by recognizing signs of distress and promoting help-seeking behaviors. Participants say the program has helped build a stronger sense of community and provided tools to navigate personal and professional challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963134
    VIRIN: 250519-D-XP364-7208
    Filename: DOD_111005298
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Ribbon Program: Oak Harbor Naval Health Clinic, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download