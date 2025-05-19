ONR Global-X Challenge 2025

ONR Global, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Singapore, is proud to announce the 2025 GlobalX Innovation Joint Challenge: AI for Advancing Maritime Security. This nine-month international science challenge offers significant research partnerships to encourage groundbreaking ideas from technology companies, startups, academic institutions and researchers around the world.
We want your ideas that address critical maritime security challenges, specifically focusing on enhancing: Maritime Domain Awareness, Threat Detection and Response Capabilities.
▶ Learn more about Global-X: https://www.onr.navy.mil/global-x
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 13:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|963099
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-G0317-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111004827
|Length:
|00:12:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
