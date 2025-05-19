ONR Global-X Challenge 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ONR Global, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Singapore, is proud to announce the 2025 GlobalX Innovation Joint Challenge: AI for Advancing Maritime Security. This nine-month international science challenge offers significant research partnerships to encourage groundbreaking ideas from technology companies, startups, academic institutions and researchers around the world.



We want your ideas that address critical maritime security challenges, specifically focusing on enhancing: Maritime Domain Awareness, Threat Detection and Response Capabilities.



▶ Learn more about Global-X: https://www.onr.navy.mil/global-x