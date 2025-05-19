Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONR Global-X Challenge 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Office of Naval Research

    ONR Global, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Singapore, is proud to announce the 2025 GlobalX Innovation Joint Challenge: AI for Advancing Maritime Security. This nine-month international science challenge offers significant research partnerships to encourage groundbreaking ideas from technology companies, startups, academic institutions and researchers around the world.

    We want your ideas that address critical maritime security challenges, specifically focusing on enhancing: Maritime Domain Awareness, Threat Detection and Response Capabilities.

    ▶ Learn more about Global-X: https://www.onr.navy.mil/global-x

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 13:09
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    TAGS

    ONR Global
    Global-X

