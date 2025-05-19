A formation of over 7,000 military combat boots stand at Hedrick Stadium on Fort Bragg just before the morning roll of May 19, 2025. The Fort Bragg community places this annual display to honor fallen Service Members and their Families, highlighting the sacrifices made in service to the nation. The Run, Honor, Remember 5K event hosted by the Fort Bragg Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, held on Armed Forces Day, provided a solemn but meaningful tribute, reinforcing the importance of remembrance and support for surviving families. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963096
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-DJ785-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111004754
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Run Honor Remember Display 2025, by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
