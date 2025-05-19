Run Honor Remember Display 2025

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    A formation of over 7,000 military combat boots stand at Hedrick Stadium on Fort Bragg just before the morning roll of May 19, 2025. The Fort Bragg community places this annual display to honor fallen Service Members and their Families, highlighting the sacrifices made in service to the nation. The Run, Honor, Remember 5K event hosted by the Fort Bragg Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, held on Armed Forces Day, provided a solemn but meaningful tribute, reinforcing the importance of remembrance and support for surviving families. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963096
    VIRIN: 250519-A-DJ785-1006
    Filename: DOD_111004754
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

