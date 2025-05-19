Division Run at All American Week 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the Division Run as part of All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week gives Paratroopers, Veterans, and Families a chance to celebrate the proud history and airborne future of the Division. The week is an annual milestone for the Division as it honors the Paratroopers who built the legacy of the 82nd Airborne, starting with the Division Run and concluding with a pass in review. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)