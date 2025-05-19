Fairchild AFB firefighters respond to a simulated emergency
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963083
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-AV319-6368
|Filename:
|DOD_111004525
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild AFB firefighters respond to a simulated emergency, by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.