USARC E3B Awards Ceremony at Fort McCoy WI.

The U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B awards ceremony was held at Fort McCoy WI on May 9th, 2025. A total of 109 candidates from all three U.S. Army components (Active, Reserve and National Guard) started the E3B that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event.

Command Sergeant Major, 3d Medical Command, CSM Robert T. Priest and Commanding General, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, George H. Conklin spoke to the 14 Soldiers (6 ESB, 3 EIB, and 5 EFMB) who emerged as 2025 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks.

The E3B promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve aligning the opportunity for ALL Soldiers the chance to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. https://www.usar.army.mil/E3B/

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)