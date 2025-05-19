Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARC E3B Awards Ceremony at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B awards ceremony was held at Fort McCoy WI on May 9th, 2025. A total of 109 candidates from all three U.S. Army components (Active, Reserve and National Guard) started the E3B that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event.
    Command Sergeant Major, 3d Medical Command, CSM Robert T. Priest and Commanding General, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, George H. Conklin spoke to the 14 Soldiers (6 ESB, 3 EIB, and 5 EFMB) who emerged as 2025 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks.
    The E3B promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve aligning the opportunity for ALL Soldiers the chance to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. https://www.usar.army.mil/E3B/
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 12:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 963078
    VIRIN: 250509-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_111004457
    Length: 00:24:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    E3B
    USARC (Army Reserve)

