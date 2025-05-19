Vertical b-roll from the Joint Enlistment Ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 18, 2025. The ceremony takes place on the Sunday of Armed Forces Day weekend and is an opportunity for new enlistees to take the Oath of Enlistment to join their branch of service. (Indiana National Guard video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963075
|VIRIN:
|250518-Z-NX058-9080
|Filename:
|DOD_111004418
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Enlistment Ceremonoy, by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.