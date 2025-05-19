Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARC E3B at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) held the E3B event that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Fort McCoy WI from April 27 to May 10, 2025.
    Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active
    attended the E3B event. Candidates are tasked with completing ten patrol lanes, which require candidates to perform patrol tasks such map reading, personnel searching, visual signaling, movement under fire, radio operations and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) gear. The candidates must successfully complete all ten tasks and only have one no go for the day.
    Over 100 candidates converged on Ft. McCoy to undergo rigorous train-up and testing to try and earn the ESB, EIB, or EFMB. Once all testing was completed, 14 Soldiers emerged as 2025 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks: 6 ESB, 3 EIB, and 5 EFMB. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    E3B
    USARC (Army Reserve)

