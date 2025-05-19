USARC E3B at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) held the E3B event that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Fort McCoy WI from April 27 to May 10, 2025.

Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active

attended the E3B event. Candidates are tasked with completing ten patrol lanes, which require candidates to perform patrol tasks such map reading, personnel searching, visual signaling, movement under fire, radio operations and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) gear. The candidates must successfully complete all ten tasks and only have one no go for the day.

Over 100 candidates converged on Ft. McCoy to undergo rigorous train-up and testing to try and earn the ESB, EIB, or EFMB. Once all testing was completed, 14 Soldiers emerged as 2025 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks: 6 ESB, 3 EIB, and 5 EFMB. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)