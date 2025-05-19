2CR Soldiers play sports during Dragoon Week

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a softball and soccer tournament during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
00:00 - 00:06 Slate
00:06 - 00:54 U.S. Soldiers play softball
00:54 - 03:33 U.S. Soldiers play soccer
|05.19.2025
|05.19.2025 12:01
|B-Roll
|963072
|250519-A-CK914-2581
|DOD_111004340
|00:03:33
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
