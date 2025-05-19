2CR Soldiers play sports during Dragoon Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a softball and soccer tournament during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



00:00 - 00:06 Slate

00:06 - 00:54 U.S. Soldiers play softball

00:54 - 03:33 U.S. Soldiers play soccer