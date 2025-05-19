Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers play sports during Dragoon Week

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a softball and soccer tournament during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    00:00 - 00:06 Slate
    00:06 - 00:54 U.S. Soldiers play softball
    00:54 - 03:33 U.S. Soldiers play soccer

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963072
    VIRIN: 250519-A-CK914-2581
    Filename: DOD_111004340
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    alwaysready
    DragoonWeek

