Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Enlistment Ceremony 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Horizontal b-roll footage of the Joint Enlistment Ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 18, 2025. The ceremony takes place on the Sunday of Armed Forces Day weekend and is an opportunity for new enlistees to take the Oath of Enlistment to join their branch of service. (Indiana National Guard video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963071
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-NX058-8758
    Filename: DOD_111004239
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Enlistment Ceremony 2025, by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    IMS
    INNGMAY2025
    ThisIsMay
    JointEnlistmentCeremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download