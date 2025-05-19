Water can be unpredictable and accidents can happen fast. It’s our duty as adults to lead by example, so suit up, stay safe, and help others too as well. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 11:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963069
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-WS123-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111004218
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Can Be Unpredictable 50 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
