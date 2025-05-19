US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - (RAF) Sgt. William Halton Interview

Royal Air Force Sgt. William Halton, UK armed forces team assistant president, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to strengthen partnerships among allied nations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and readiness through joint engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
