    US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - Airman 1st Class Eric Wiley Interview

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Wiley, U.S. visiting forces team captain, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to strengthen partnerships among allied nations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and readiness through joint engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963067
    VIRIN: 250516-F-CP836-2001
    Filename: DOD_111004180
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    TAGS

    USAF, British armed forces, French armed forces, Flag Football, 48th FW

