US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - Airman 1st Class Eric Wiley Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Wiley, U.S. visiting forces team captain, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to strengthen partnerships among allied nations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and readiness through joint engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)