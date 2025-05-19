US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - MSgt. Emanuel Yates Interview

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emanuel Yates, U.S. visiting forces flag football tournament project officer, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to foster camaraderie and boost morale, using friendly competition as a way to strengthen bonds between allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963062
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-AX516-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111004095
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
