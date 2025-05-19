Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - MSgt. Emanuel Yates Interview

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emanuel Yates, U.S. visiting forces flag football tournament project officer, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to foster camaraderie and boost morale, using friendly competition as a way to strengthen bonds between allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    British Armed Forces
    USAF
    Flag Football
    48th FW
    French Armed Forces

