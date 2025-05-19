US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - MSgt. Emanuel Yates Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emanuel Yates, U.S. visiting forces flag football tournament project officer, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to foster camaraderie and boost morale, using friendly competition as a way to strengthen bonds between allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)