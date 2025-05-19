Sustaining the Strength of the Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 250 years, U.S. Army logistics has been the backbone of military operations, ensuring troops are equipped, supplied, and ready for every mission. From Revolutionary War supply chains to modern global operations, logistics has evolved to meet the demands of warfare and technology. This legacy of innovation and resilience continues to drive the Army forward, keeping soldiers prepared wherever duty calls.