    Sustaining the Strength of the Army

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    For 250 years, U.S. Army logistics has been the backbone of military operations, ensuring troops are equipped, supplied, and ready for every mission. From Revolutionary War supply chains to modern global operations, logistics has evolved to meet the demands of warfare and technology. This legacy of innovation and resilience continues to drive the Army forward, keeping soldiers prepared wherever duty calls.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:43
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 963061
    VIRIN: 250519-A-NF979-8892
    Filename: DOD_111004046
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining the Strength of the Army, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Birthday
    Sustain the Warfighter
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    Sustain the Transformation
    250 Army Birthday

