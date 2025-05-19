A social media video highlighting USS Nimitz (CVN 68) celebrating 50 years of service. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963059
|VIRIN:
|250519-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111004033
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz 50 year anniversary social media short, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.