    USS Nimitz 50 year anniversary social media short

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    A social media video highlighting USS Nimitz (CVN 68) celebrating 50 years of service. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963059
    VIRIN: 250519-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_111004033
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz 50 year anniversary social media short, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

