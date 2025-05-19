Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Jackets Save Lives 55 sec

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Protect the ones you love by setting the right example and protecting yourself too. Life jackets save lives, so please wear it for those that love you. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963057
    VIRIN: 250519-A-WS123-1002
    Filename: DOD_111004027
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Jackets Save Lives 55 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

