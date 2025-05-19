Life Jackets Save Lives 55 sec

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Protect the ones you love by setting the right example and protecting yourself too. Life jackets save lives, so please wear it for those that love you. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.