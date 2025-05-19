Life Jackets Save Lives 55 sec

Protect the ones you love by setting the right example and protecting yourself too. Life jackets save lives, so please wear it for those that love you. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 10:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963057
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-WS123-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111004027
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
