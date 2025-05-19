820th BDG Exercises Austere Airbase Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group conduct an austere airbase defense exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Apr. 25-27, 2025. 820th BDG Airmen train continuously to master defensive operations and capabilities required for area, mobile, linear, perimeter defenses and tactical retrogrades. These operations range from denying adversarial access to key terrain and enemy movement to destruction of adversarial forces in proximity to bases to decrease an enemy's capability and willingness to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Christian Little)