820th BDG Exercises Austere Airbase Defense

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group conduct an austere airbase defense exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Apr. 25-27, 2025. 820th BDG Airmen train continuously to master defensive operations and capabilities required for area, mobile, linear, perimeter defenses and tactical retrogrades. These operations range from denying adversarial access to key terrain and enemy movement to destruction of adversarial forces in proximity to bases to decrease an enemy's capability and willingness to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Christian Little)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963051
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-TF384-4708
|Filename:
|DOD_111003999
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
