    820th BDG Exercises Austere Airbase Defense

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Christian Little 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group conduct an austere airbase defense exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Apr. 25-27, 2025. 820th BDG Airmen train continuously to master defensive operations and capabilities required for area, mobile, linear, perimeter defenses and tactical retrogrades. These operations range from denying adversarial access to key terrain and enemy movement to destruction of adversarial forces in proximity to bases to decrease an enemy's capability and willingness to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Christian Little)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963051
    VIRIN: 250519-F-TF384-4708
    Filename: DOD_111003999
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    base defense
    airbase defense
    Lethailty

