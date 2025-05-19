820th BDG Heavy Weapons Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group conduct heavy weapons training at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 25-27, 2025. 820th BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)