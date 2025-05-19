820th BDG Heavy Weapons Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group conduct heavy weapons training at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 25-27, 2025. 820th BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 09:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963047
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-CV039-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111003947
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
