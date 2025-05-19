Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820th BDG Heavy Weapons Training

    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group conduct heavy weapons training at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 25-27, 2025. 820th BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    heavy weapons
    lethality
    820 BDG
    820 Base Defense Group

