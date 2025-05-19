Most men think they are invincible around water, but statistics prove that most people that drown in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.) are male, 18 and older. Be smart, be safe, and please wear a life jacket when in, on, or near open water. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 09:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963038
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-WS123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111003883
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Be Smart, Be Safe, Please Wear It 60 sec, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.