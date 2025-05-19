Be Smart, Be Safe, Please Wear It 60 sec

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Most men think they are invincible around water, but statistics prove that most people that drown in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.) are male, 18 and older. Be smart, be safe, and please wear a life jacket when in, on, or near open water. Check out this video. It’s a video PSA entry from the 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about water safety visit PleaseWearIt.com.