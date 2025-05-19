501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, participate in a mass casualty exercise during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 18, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. The training included point-to-point blood transfusion procedures to enhance medical readiness in combat scenarios.
Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Justin Fallon)
|05.18.2025
|05.19.2025 09:27
|Video Productions
|963036
|250518-Z-OP329-1002
|DOD_111003881
|00:01:30
|HOHENFELS, DE
|2
|2
