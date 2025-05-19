501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, participate in a mass casualty exercise during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 18, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. The training included point-to-point blood transfusion procedures to enhance medical readiness in combat scenarios.

Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Justin Fallon)