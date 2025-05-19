B-Roll: US conducts radio operations in Morocco at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Ahmad Araj, a radio transmission operator and native of Dingmans Ferry, Penn., assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, maintains radio communications across Cap Draa and TanTan, Morocco, during African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 14, 2025. Maintaining radio communications during exercises ensures seamless coordination, real-time information sharing and operational effectiveness, strengthening interoperability for future multinational operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Blake Essex)



