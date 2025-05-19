2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run during Dragoon Week at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Dragoon Week commemorates the founding of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment on May 23, 1836. The event celebrates the regiment’s rich history and heritage while also providing an opportunity for troops and their families to come together and engage in friendly competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



