    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run during Dragoon Week at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Dragoon Week commemorates the founding of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment on May 23, 1836. The event celebrates the regiment’s rich history and heritage while also providing an opportunity for troops and their families to come together and engage in friendly competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    "Rivals" by Avery Berman and William Manning is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment's license please email team@dewolfe.com

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963021
    VIRIN: 250519-A-GV482-1002
    Filename: DOD_111003729
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    Dragoon
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

