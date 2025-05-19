US, Morocco conduct rocket system familiarization at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, train members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces on the functionality of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during African Lion 2025 (AL25) near Cap Draa, Morocco, May 14, 2025. Training with the HIMARS enhances precision strike capabilities, interoperability with allied forces and rapid deployment, ensuring effective joint operations in future multinational missions. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Jenise Burnette)



(00:00:00) Medium Shot: US troops talk to FAR troops

(00:00:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Group walk away shot of US troops and FAR

(00:00:16) LONG SHOT: HIMARS rotating

(00:00:26) MEDIUM SHOT: HIMARS Rockets being inspected

(00:00:40) LONG SHOT: Rocket casings being lowered to the ground

(00:00:46) LONG SHOT: Rocket casings being lowered to the ground

(00:00:53) MED LONG SHOT: US troop on top of casings

(00:01:00) MED SHOT: US troop and FAR interacting near casings

(00:01:10) CLOSE SHOT: US troop and FAR look under HIMARS

(00:01:21) CLOSE SHOT: FAR asking questions about fuel tank

(00:01:35): FAR on top of HIMARS with US Troop