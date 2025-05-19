New Hampshire National Guard conducts for artillery rocket operations at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo Batteries, 3rd Battalion, 197 Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) training at African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Tan Tan, Morocco, May 15, 2025. Training with the HIMARS enhanced precision strike capabilities, interoperability with allied forces and rapid deployment, ensuring effective joint operations in future multinational missions. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Gavin Hardy)



(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Putting Battalion Flag in ground

(00:07:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Battalion Flag Waving

(00;00;13;28) CLOSE SHOT: Battalion Flag Waving

(00;00;20;28) LONG SHOT: pan following HIMARS Tracing Round

(00;00;28;27) LONG SHOT HIMAR Round back blast

(00;00;36;00) MEDIUM SHOT U.S. Soldiers loading up

(00;00;43;00) MEDIUM SHOT HIMARS Brief

(00;00;50;00) MEDIUM SHOT U.S. Army Soldiers on truck pass through frame

(00;00;56;00) MEDIUM SHOT U.S. Soldiers leaving Camp Draa

(00;01;01;00) MEDIUM SHOT Humvee front seat

(00;01;17;00) LONG SHOT HIMARS shooting rounds