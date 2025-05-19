Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division, participate in a mass casualty exercise during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 18, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. The training included point-to-point blood transfusion procedures to enhance medical readiness in combat scenarios. Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Justin Fallon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963015
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-OP329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111003698
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SPC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC Hohenfels
    EUCOM .
    TraintoWin #StrongerTogether #Combinedresolve TIC

